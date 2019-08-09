Here’s another article about gross-ness in the garden: white grubs!
While looking for a place to plant seeds for fall harvest, I unearthed dried brown beetle carcasses here and there and finally, many places in my raised beds. Then I started probing the soil to clear an area to plant some seeds and instead, I discovered the stuffed, pudgy bodies of white silvery grubs. The grubs were the larvae of the dead beetles. Yikes!
The more I dug, the more “C” shaped grubs I found. I busily dropped them into a small bucket of soapy water, which became a very smelly bucket of soapy water. Grubs curl into their protective “C” mode when they are disturbed. When they straighten out and become mobile, they have a way of slowly wriggling and writhing on their back with six legs up. It’s a very strange sight to see.
The type of beetle in my garden is a masked chafer in the scarab family of over 30,000 species of beetles worldwide. It has a brown body and black head and measures about ¾” inch. The Ancient Egyptians considered scarab “dung beetles” as sacred, symbolizing the restoration of life and replicated in all kinds of jewelry as good luck charms.
Life cycle
The masked chafer has a one-year life cycle and goes through 4 stages of metamorphosis: egg, larva, pupa, and adult.
• Female chafers lay eggs singly, rather than in a mass. The eggs are laid deep in the soil and take 14-18 days to hatch, usually by late July.
• Grubs go through 3 instars in the larval stage. An instar for insects is the process of shedding skin from one stage to another as it matures. The first instar occurs in early to mid-August, the second instar by early September and the third instar by mid-September to early October.
• The larval stage of the beetles is the most destructive because they feed on all kinds of organic material such as plant roots, corms, tubers, plant stems of garden fruit and vegetables. Lawns are also a particular target of grubs.
• When the weather changes to colder temperatures, the grubs burrow deeper in the soil to form earthen cell cocoons to pupate or hibernate and slowly change from grub to an adult.
• Adult beetles emerge when spring weather warms the soil and they usually appear sometime in June, at night since most adult beetles are nocturnal. The beetles begin mating late in the evening when females release sex pheromones to attract the males. Most of the mating activity occurs from midnight to a few hours before sunrise. Once the females have mated, they dig 4-6 inches down into the soil to lay their eggs, completing their life cycle.
Biological control
A very good method of controlling and killing masked chafer grubs is by releasing beneficial nematodes--Heterorhabditis bacteriophora — into the garden. Nematodes are microscopic roundworms that seek out grubs and enter through natural openings in the insect’s body. Once inside, they release toxic bacteria that kills the grub within 48 hours. The best time to introduce nematodes is when the grubs are young and small to curb plant destruction and it is recommended to use them twice a year.
Nematodes are not harmful to humans, animals, plants and earthworms and readily kill all kinds of garden pests such as soil borne insects, caterpillars, cutworms, corn rootworms, slugs, thrip, fungus gnats and fleas. Please note: The Steinernema baceriophora, nematode is not effective against masked chafer grubs.
And yes, my 5 million nematodes have arrived. (To be continued.)
