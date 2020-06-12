One of the great things to do, especially during the pandemic, is to enjoy being in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests of the USFS Lakeside Ranger District of northeastern Arizona.
TRACKS is a 500-plus-member volunteer group that works with the USFS to plan, build and maintain the White Mountains Trail System (WMTS). This system of more than 200 miles of trails is for non-motorized users: hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians, trail runners, bird watchers, cross country skiers, etc.
All major trails are loops, with connector trails linking them, so that users may enjoy short or very long excursions. The WMTS is rated moderate in difficulty by the USFS and stretches from the west side of Show Low through the Pinetop area out to Vernon. All trail maps may be downloaded free at www.trackswhitemountains.org.
White trail marker diamonds help guide users on the trails, with special, coded diamonds spaced every quarter mile. The coded diamonds are used if a user needs to call 911. For example, the easy to remember codes on the Panorama trail are P1, P2, etc. With their gps coordinates provided by TRACKS to regional emergency responders, 911 callers tell the responding dispatcher the code of the nearest diamond and are usually advised to stay at that location until help arrives. Rescues since the system was installed have typically been 45 minutes or less.
The WMTS is considered by Arizona State Parks as one of the top 100 in the state, and TRACKS was recognized by American Trails with a National Award for Community Service.
Membership in TRACKS is free and there are email lists for group hikes, mountain bike rides, cross country ski, and trail crew work. The trail crew usually works once a week to maintain the WMTS, with tools and hard hats provided. The trail crew also built trails in the neighboring communities at the White Mountain Nature Center, the Humane Society, Blue Ridge Elementary and Junior High Schools, and Show Low Bluff.
TRACKS is a non-profit, 501.C.3 organization, with donations used to help maintain the WMTS. You are encouraged to join a wonderful group of outdoor enthusiasts providing recreational opportunities in one of the beautiful Ponderosa pine forest areas of the state.
