A COVID year—
Homebound we are
To avoid ill effects
I don’t travel far.
I’m luckier than most
To live in a place
Where nature surrounds me
And offers such grace.
Never a dull moment
And most of them grand
I glance out a window
Where an elk does stand.
In the distance I see
Twenty more of her kind
They approach right toward me
My cabin is my blind.
Deer wander through
To the creek down below
And give me great pleasure
With their near-daily show.
My ongoing rapture includes the birds that come and go
They are drawn to my pond
Where they hear water flow.
Dragonflies, butterflies,
And katydids as well
Join squirrels and lizards
To visit for a spell.
Another window
Another sight
I reach for my camera
Even at night
Raccoons, bats and foxes
Often appear,
Special vision guides them
As they come ever so near.
The night shift includes
Those species mostly heard
Tree frogs, crickets and owls
All have their word.
Coyotes howl
And the rest grow silent
They seem to know
The wild dog is a tyrant.
I continue to listen
And the first choir returns.
I relax and enjoy
Giving up my concerns.
I live in a paradise.
Wildhaven is my home.
Between friends and critters
I’m seldom alone.
I don’t mind being homebound
A new world opens every day
Curiosity keeps me going.
Nature shows me the way.
I think my reality
Is different than most.
And I enjoy it all
Simply being the host.
