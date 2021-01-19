Wildhaven
Barbara L. Davis

A COVID year—

Homebound we are

To avoid ill effects

I don’t travel far.

I’m luckier than most

To live in a place

Where nature surrounds me

And offers such grace.

Never a dull moment

And most of them grand

I glance out a window

Where an elk does stand.

In the distance I see

Twenty more of her kind

They approach right toward me

My cabin is my blind.

Deer wander through

To the creek down below

And give me great pleasure

With their near-daily show.

My ongoing rapture includes the birds that come and go

They are drawn to my pond

Where they hear water flow.

Dragonflies, butterflies,

And katydids as well

Join squirrels and lizards

To visit for a spell.

Another window

Another sight

I reach for my camera

Even at night

Raccoons, bats and foxes

Often appear,

Special vision guides them

As they come ever so near.

The night shift includes

Those species mostly heard

Tree frogs, crickets and owls

All have their word.

Coyotes howl

And the rest grow silent

They seem to know

The wild dog is a tyrant.

I continue to listen

And the first choir returns.

I relax and enjoy

Giving up my concerns.

I live in a paradise.

Wildhaven is my home.

Between friends and critters

I’m seldom alone.

I don’t mind being homebound

A new world opens every day

Curiosity keeps me going.

Nature shows me the way.

I think my reality

Is different than most.

And I enjoy it all

Simply being the host.

