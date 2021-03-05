There’s nothing like seeing wildlife babies in the spring.
Sometimes observing wildlife offspring is carefully planned and organized like a White Mountain Audubon Society field trip.
And, other times, you might encounter wildlife babies in the forest when you least expect it.
White Mountain residents know that springtime in the forest can be magical. It’s the season of birth for many species.
White Mountain Nature Center Wildlife Rehabilitation Director Jeffrey Wolf has worked hands-on with the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Desert Big Horn Sheep Society, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Black Footed Ferret Program.
Wolf offers some interesting facts about baby wildlife often observed in the White Mountain area in the springtime:
Cottontail mothers will visit their young only at night. She builds a bed from the fur from her chest in a small divot in the ground, and leaves them. She forages all day, only to return at night to feed them and keep them warm.
Raptors (birds of prey) lay eggs in varying amounts. They do this to ensure at least some of the babies survive. Depending on the amount of food available, they may raise all the chicks hatched. However, if food is scarce, they will abandon the smaller weaker babies to focus their efforts on the ones most likely to survive. The same applies to most species in the White Mountains and everywhere.
Abert squirrels only exist in ponderosa pines which grow in the White Mountains. They have 1-4 babies each season. If a baby is sick or not expected to survive, the mother will remove the baby from the nest. This could mean the baby is sick, and shouldn’t be handled.
Baby deer or fawns, are born scent free, and have white spots to camouflage them from predators. The mother will consume their feces and urine to continue to keep them scent free. The mother will “park” there babies in brush or other covering while she forages. They are not abandoned, and mom is near-by. You should not interfere with them. Mom will be back to collect them. The same applies to Elk.
Javelina have a scent gland on the top of their rump covered by long hairs. They will rub their scent on rocks and tree stumps to mark their territory, as well as rubbing the scent on each other to help with identification.
Javelina are not pigs. They look similar, but pigs are from the “Old World” and peccary are “New World” animals. There are many other differences most having to do with differences in physical anatomy.
Adult females can give birth at anytime of the year. The young are often called “reds” due to the red color of their hair. Their eye sight is poor, but their sense of smell is incredible.
They can smell roots buried in the ground. It is easy to walk into a group of them, especially if you are upwind. This is how many attacks take place. They are startled and will attack. Keep your eyes open!
Black bear babies will stay with the mother for about 17 months, at which time she will chase them off, so she can mate again. They will likely remain in the area. The mother will tolerate this and will recognize them as hers, but they are on their own.
Pronghorns give birth to one or two babies. The babies will stay hidden for a little less than a month and then will be added to the “nursery.”
The mother and the leader of the herd will protect them until they are able to fend for themselves. Pronghorns have a wonderful set of eyes that can see 320 degrees.
Don’t rescue
wildlife offspring
“Resist the urge to rescuing baby wildlife that you assume has been orphaned,” stresses Wolf. “The mother may be searching for her young or waiting until you leave to return to her offspring according to Arizona Game and Fish Department officials.”
Elk and pronghorn cows will, for example, may often leave the area in search of forage and water. Many animal species may leave their young but will return says Wolf.
There are limited facilities, zoos and sanctuaries with the room or resources to raise baby wildlife. And, once in captivity their chances for survival are greatly reduced, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
If you have questions about a specific situation, contact one of the wildlife rehabilitates listed on the department’s website at www.azgfd.gov/urbanwildlife. Or call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Pinetop Regional office at 928-532-3680.
You can also contact the White Mountain Nature Center at 928-358-3069 or visit: https://whitemountainnaturecenter.org/. You may also email Wildlife Rehabilitation Director Jeffrey Wolf at emsjeff@gmail.com if you have specific questions or concerns about injured or baby wildlife.
Note: This story ran previously in a special section, White Mountain Outdoors in 2020.
