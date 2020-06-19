ARIZONA — Officials for the Watchable Wildlife Program for the Arizona Game and Fish Department have made some changes to the calendar of events this year to ensure compliance with CDC and other relevant guidelines. At this time, all bat netting and bighorn viewing events have been cancelled for the season. Game and Fish will follow up when more information is available about its other events.
Game and Fish will be working hard to offer new and exciting opportunities to keep people engaged with nature and educated about wildlife viewing in the state of Arizona. The department thanks you for your continued interest in AZGFD’s Watchable Wildlife Program.
