As of June 3
A-1 Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers or powerbait rigged and fished off the bottom or the top. Try lures like Mepps spinners and z-ray spoons in bright colors.
Big Bear Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or purple powerbait off the top or bottom. Try different lures like spinners and spoons at different speed and depths. Boat ramp is accessible.
Bog Tank: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or orange powerbait, lures like bright colored spinners and spoons. No camping-Day use only.
Bootleg Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or topwater lures mid-day for bass. Try stinkbaits or nightcrawlers for channel catfish.
Christmas Tree Lake:
Christmas Tree Lake Permit Required. Reservations for Christmas Tree Lake can be made by calling 928-369-7669. Limited to 20 anglers per day. Artificial flies and lures with single barbless hook only.
Cooley Lake: Good
Cooley Lake is accessible. Try nightcrawlers or powerbait for trout. Try different jigs and plastic baits mid-day for largemouth bass near the aquatic vegetation in the lake. Try stinkbaits for channel catfish. Please keep Cooley Lake clean.
Drift Fence Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or pink Powerbait off the bottom for trout. Try lures like spinners and spoons. Reservation Lake store is open.
Earl Park Lake: Good
Try fishing with nightcrawlers or white powerbait off the bottom. Try retrieving spinners like rooster tails or spoons like z-rays at different speeds and depths at different points around the lake.
Hawley Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers, powerbait in rainbow or pink. Try spinners like panther martins, spoons like kastmasters, or small crankbaits. Boat anglers try trolling lures. Hawley Lake Store, Marina, and Café are open. Boat launching available.
Horseshoe Lake: Good
Try powerbait in charteuse color or nightcrawlers. Try spinners or spoons around Horseshoe Lake. Horseshoe Lake store is open.
Little Bear Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers or pink powerbait. Try panther martin spinners or z-ray spoons. Little Bear Lake is accessible. Boat launching is available.
Pacheta Lake: Fair
Pacheta Lake is Catch-and-Release, artificial lures and flies with single barbless hook. Try flies in different midge patterns and lures try small crankbaits and spoons. Reservation Lake is open.
Reservation Lake: Good
Try nightcrawlers, different bright color powerbait off the top or bottom. Try lures like Mepps spinners or Zray spoons in silver or brass. Reservation Lake Store is open.
Sunrise Lake: Fair
Try nightcrawlers or garlic powerbait. Try different lures like spinners for rainbow trout. Boat launching not available due to soft mud at boat ramp sites. Do not park/drive off main roads/parking areas. Sunrise General Store is open 8AM-6PM.
Streams: Good
Drifting nightcrawlers across pools and riffles. Try larger, brighter colored spinners and jigs in slower moving, deeper pools and riffles near structures like logs and boulders. Lower warmer stream reaches try spinners or jigs for bass.
Black River: Good
Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try bright, larger lures like spinners and spoons in slower moving water. Water is clear. Try nightcrawlers drifted downstream across stream. Pack-it-in/Pack-it- out. Store food out of the reach of black bears.
Salt River: Fair
Special-Use Permit Is Required. Try night crawlers and jigs. The Salt River is still flowing above normal for this time of the year and is turbid. Try stink bait for catfish. It is your responsibility to pack out what you packed in.
Tonto Lake: Fair
(Tribal members only)
Try nightcrawlers, different colors of Turbo Powerbait. Try mepps spinners, kastmasters and z-rays spoons from shore and off boat. Tribal members can pick up fishing permits at Game & Fish Offices 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in Whiteriver and Hondah.
Daily bag limits for trout: 15 & older is five fish/day; 10-14 years old is three fish/day; 9 & younger is two fish/day. A valid White Mountain Apache Tribal Permit is required and must be carried at all times while fishing, boating, camping and other outdoor recreation activities on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Permits can be obtained at an authorized permit vendor. Firework possession and use is prohibited on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Visit wmatoutdoor.org or call 928-338-4385 for the latest fishing report.
