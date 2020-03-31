Due to current health related concerns and to ensure public safety, the White Mountain Apache Tribe Game and Fish Department temporarly will not be issuing any outdoor recreation permits (this includes fishing, camping, outdoor recreation, Cibecue Falls, private rafting and Salt/Black Special Use) until further notice. Please feel free to call 928-338-4385 for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.