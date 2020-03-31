Due to current health related concerns and to ensure public safety, the White Mountain Apache Tribe Game and Fish Department temporarly will not be issuing any outdoor recreation permits (this includes fishing, camping, outdoor recreation, Cibecue Falls, private rafting and Salt/Black Special Use) until further notice. Please feel free to call 928-338-4385 for more information.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- COVID-19 outbreak on the Navajo Nation linked to church rally
- Navajo County records first COVID-19 case outside of Navajo Reservation
- Two Ohio men found dead in remote Apache County location
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb
- Man allegedly stabs and kills camping companion
- COVID-19 now ‘widespread’ in Arizona
- Two stabbings in three days keeps police busy
- Stores accommodate seniors, at-risk-populations during COVID-19
- Porter case in talks
- How to run a business during a pandemic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Who's fooling whom? (23)
- Open letter to U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (10)
- Science is NOT consensus (10)
- Comeback Joe (9)
- Trump is unprecedented (6)
- Trumped Store owners propose 2nd Amend sanctuary for Show Low (6)
- Humanity and leadership needed (6)
- No local COVID-19 cases, health officials say (5)
- Allen did not support Sitgreaves County (4)
- No dumping please (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.