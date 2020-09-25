Those of us at White Mountain Community Garden have a new board of directors for 2021. The officers are Michele Sgambelluri (President), Ann Cameron (Vice President), Vicki Matsumonji (Secretary), Karen Harter (Treasurer). Members-at-large include Rae Gauthier, Donna Peetoom, Gary Hull, Blanche O’Malley and Richard Subia.
Mary Alice Vertz, the outgoing president, is one of the original members of the garden when it started from humble beginnings in May, 2010. Mary Alice and her husband, Daniel, graduated from the Master Gardener Program through the University of Arizona School of Agriculture Extension Program, taught by Jan Mathis, one of the founders of WMCG. A small group of Jan’s Master Gardeners formed a club known as, “Gardeners with Altitude” and from there, they decided to become a community garden.
The group found a perfect location next to the Navajo County Health Complex and negotiated a lease for the 1.72 acres, right in the heart of Show Low. They later negotiated a lease for water from the city and White Mountain Community Garden became a producing garden.
When the members tried to solicit donations, they learned that it would be advantageous to become a non-profit corporation. Based on experience as a paralegal, Mary Alice was able to navigate through the bureaucracy of filing state and federal documents and on July 19, 2011, WMCG received official recognition as a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization with public charity status.
Mary Alice created the HEALP (Healthy Eating And Living Participation) Program, which puts WMCG on the map for having the most unique community garden program in Arizona. While in-ground plots and raised beds are rented to gardeners, the HEALP Program is totally “community” where members work in the garden and receive fresh produce as it becomes available. The HEALP Program is ideal for people who don’t have room for a garden or work during the week. Many volunteers are retired and simply love to garden. HEALP volunteers are the backbone of WMCG--our saving grace by planting, maintaining and harvesting produce.
Mary Alice will serve as our business consultant, a non-voting position on the board. Dan is still active with us by providing tomato starts for the high tunnel and serves as the insect instructor for the Junior Master Gardener Program for children in the summer.
Due to the pandemic, we lost our meeting location at Solterra but found a new one for the winter at Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center (1200 W. White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside). Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Our next meeting is on Oct. 13 and the public is invited to all meetings.
Garlic is planted!
New member Cynthia Braka helped plant garlic using our great tool, which makes planting fast and easy. The tool is built with dowels that are correctly spaced by width and depth, to punch holes in the soil to plant garlic and onions.
We found that planting close to the Autumn Equinox is good timing for us to get the garlic into the ground for the winter. The harvest date is by the Spring Equinox so these are easy dates to remember.
High tunnel repairs begin
Kent Brewer and Ann Cameron are working on the infrastructure of the high tunnel before the cover can be installed. They are busy applying felt to the metal tubing to lessen friction on the plastic cover. The felt cuts down on the wear and tear of the cover and will give it a longer lease on life. We’re looking forward to the new cover and new doors as well as transoms on either end for better air circulation.
Contact us: wmcgarden.org
