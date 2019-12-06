Blue Ridge schools are currently excelling in many aspects, even with the limited budget we have been given. Recently, however, the override was not passed, which will have some very negative consequences on our school and society. Our school is on the rise for success — we are ready to continue to make improvements — but without the override we won’t have enough funding to continue all of our programs. The override should have been passed, our schools need funding.
Our school needs the override. Arizona is ranked 49th out of 50 in the country for education funding. In fact, we are still being funded the same amount as we were in the 1980’s. With such low funding, the state makes it almost impossible to efficiently run without an override. Being a student at Blue Ridge, I can see how important it is that we continue our tradition of excellence, and we need the support of the state and community to do so. Without the override we risk losing staff, cutting non-essential classes (Honors/AP, music, art, CTE, etc.), and other clubs. It is very important that schools are equipped to prepare students for their futures. Blue Ridge has done well with the low budget and as a community, we need to do more to support our school. For the override to have passed, it doesn’t require much from each person, but for our schools it will make a huge difference.
Olivia Knippers,
Blue Ridge High School
