Paint With Friends is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountain Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road and is open to the public.
Bring an art project and work with other artists. Socialize and help each other. Bring a lunch if you like. Participation is free. For more information, call the Center at 928-532-2296.
