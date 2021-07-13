This year at the 2021 FreedomFest 4th of July Parade, the city of Show Low had more than 60 participants who displayed patriotism and Show Low pride showcasing this year's theme of Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, and Brave Hearts through the various floats and decorations.
Thousands of people lined the Deuce of Clubs to take part in the city's traditional main street Independence Day celebration. Participation from the local clubs, organizations, civic groups, businesses, and first responders created the perfect atmosphere of spirit and celebration for the city of Show Low.
The winning floats were:
Judges' choice: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Best Use of Theme: Patriot Flagpoles
Best Display of Patriotism: Navajo County Rodeo Queens
