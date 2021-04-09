EDITOR’S NOTE: Caution — This story may contain explicit words and concepts. Reader discretion is advised. To protect the minor children involved, names of those who contacted the White Mountain Independent newspaper remain anonymous in this story. In addition, all names have been redacted from the police report. The police report refers to at least six children who allegedly engaged in inappropriate activities, or who allegedly witnessed other students doing so.
ST. JOHNS — Parents are demanding more transparency from the St. Johns Unified School District regarding allegedly sexual and inappropriate incidents among kindergarten and first grade students.
A dozen parents have shared their concerns about disturbing behaviors they believe began on a school bus, when a male kindergarten student allegedly performed oral sex on another male student. It was also not a lone incident, according to parents and police.
“We are concerned about the security and safety of our kids,” said the parents. “We hit COVID and the school just dropped the ball on this. People don’t want these kids labeled for what happened but they aren’t taking care of these little boys — or any of our kids.”
“We are the voice for these kids and we are here to keep them safe,” said one of the parents who contacted the Independent.
Letter to parents
Parents say they became aware of the bus incident involving sexual contact between students after receiving a letter from the Coronado Elementary School Principal Kim Fejes, Feb. 6, 2020.
The letter informs parents of “an incident of inappropriate contact between students,” and states “… it is believed that this inappropriate behavior involved a total of six students at the kindergarten and first grade level.”
The letter states that the district is working in cooperation with the St. Johns police department and is being approached as “a very serious situation but also a very sensitive one.”
Bus incident, police report
A police report was made and the investigation began immediately after St. Johns Unified School District Maintenance/Transportation Director, Nelson Davis, contacted St. Johns Police Department.
Davis was notified of an incident on a kindergarten bus in early February 2020 and obtained a bus video which allegedly contained footage of two boys sitting on the same bus seat. The first boy allegedly “pulls his pants down, leans back in the seat and lifts the front of his shirt,” states the report narrative. “The other child … then puts his face in the crotch area of the child with his pants down.”
After “a short period of time, “one boy lifts his head” out of the other child’s lap “then pulls his own pants down and … puts his head in (the other child’s lap),” the report states.
Nelson contacted the St. Johns Police Department immediately after seeing the video footage. Parents who spoke to the Independent applauded his efforts, saying he followed protocol and immediately “did the right thing.”
The Feb. 3, 2020 police report indicates that SJPD Chief Lance Spivey, Officer Wyatt Smith and St. Johns Unified School District Superintendent Ed Burgoyne visited the residence of one of the boys to notify the parents but only the mother was home and she preferred that they speak to her husband about the incident.
At a later time, they met with the father of the other boy who agreed to take the child to the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (FAC) for a forensic interview. The FAC provides counseling, conducts forensic interviews and assists in the investigation of cases involving child abuse and sexual assault.
When the other set of parents were contacted by officials, they were “surprised and concerned,” and also agreed to a forensic interview of their son. The parents, according to the report, said they had been fostering the child since he was 6 months old and had legally adopted him.
On Feb. 5, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with seven boys, ages 5 to 7.
The first child — who will be referred to as “Boy #1” for purposes of clarity — allegedly told the interviewer that he and his friend had sexual contact which is described in the police report in detail.
The same boy “also stated his pants had been pulled down at school,” and said “there were multiple boys at school” that had sexual contact. The boy, according to the report, “stated all the kids were doing it” and “stated this was happening at recess and in the cafeteria.”
Boy #1 helped the interviewer make a list of other students that the boy believed had engaged in the inappropriate sexual behaviors.
Six of the children were kindergartners and one was in first grade, according to the police report.
The forensic interviewer obtained additional details from the interview. The boy referred to “sucking on privates” as “being mean” but never admitted to doing so himself.
The boy told the interviewer that “some of the other students would ‘be mean’ to him at recess by the fence.” He also “talked about the students ‘sucking on each other’s privates’ as a game they play during recess,” states the report.
Boy #2 was interviewed by the FAC on Feb. 6 and told investigators that he and his friend engaged in sexual acts while on the bus but the boy “did not talk about these acts happening at the school or at recess,” according to the police report. He also stated that “no one had done such acts to him at home nor was her forced to do them to anyone” and “stated he did not know where he learned these acts,” stated the police report.
Following interviews of Boy #1 and Boy #2, parents of all the named students were advised of the situation by the authorities and all parents agreed to forensic interviews of their children.
In the report, the officer said he spoke to one of the children’s parents to determine how the first-grade student was involved since the afternoon bus only transported kindergarten students. The parent allegedly told the officer that the first grade student lived in the same area and her son and he “used to play together at times.”
In the report narrative, the parent said her son stated that, after a play date with the other boy, her son said he did not want to play with the boy anymore. When asked why, the boy stated, “he plays devilish games.”
(Further investigation clarified that first graders and morning kindergartners rode the same bus in the mornings only.)
On Feb. 10, Boy #3 and Boy #4 were each interviewed by the FAC. Both boys stated they “had not exposed his/their privates to anyone”, and “had not been touched in his/their privates.” They also said they did not know of these acts happening at school.
On Feb. 11, Boy #5 was interviewed and the interviewer clarified that the boy did live near another boy’s residence and they did in fact have play dates.
Boy #5 allegedly told the interviewer that he no longer wanted to play with the other boy “due to him ‘playing devilish games.’” The boy also said that he no longer wanted to ride the bus in the mornings but was okay riding it home after school, however he “did not talk about any of the acts happening at school,” states the report.
Boy #5 also talked about a game where the other boy’s “mother put them in a basket and pretended to be a witch and make the children into a stew.”
Also on Feb. 11, Boy #6 was interviewed and stated none of the acts had happened to him, nor had any of the acts happened at home or at school.
On Feb. 17, an interview was conducted on Boy #7. The interview was scheduled after the boy’s parent reported a concern to the police department.
During the interview, Boy #7 “stated he had seen kids at school pulling each other’s pants down by the fence,” and also stated he had seen kids at school pulling each other pants down by the fence,” and “also stated that he had seen girls touching each other’s privates while inside the tires at recess.”
Boy #7 also stated he had not had his privates touched at home.
The police report also states that Officer Smith followed up with the Department of Child Safety to see if the parents of the adopted boy had been involved with any sexual assault cases with any of the prior foster children they had. DCS advised that there were no prior cases involving the adopted child.
Videos of the bus incident and all the forensic interviews were collected as evidence and forwarded to the Apache County’s Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed and are not expected to be due to the age of the children.
Playground incidents
The bus incident and the subsequent interviews were a catalyst for parents becoming more concerned about the safety of their children.
“Even if the teachers are aware of these things, they are understaffed and encouraged not to talk about it,” said one of the parents. Some parents said they weren’t aware of issues on the playground until the principal spoke to each class.
“We don’t touch each other inappropriately on the playground and it needs to stop,” is what parents allege the principal told the students according to parents.
“From the parent side, this is not being taken care of; it’s being swept under the rug,” a parent told the Independent. “A lot of us have gone to the principal and she doesn’t do anything so we go to Mr. Burgoyne but he acts like he didn’t know any of this was going on. He kept asking me, ‘Where did you hear this?’”
“Our main concern is that all these little kindergartners were involved and a lot of parents don’t know anything about it,” said another parent. “And why wasn’t counseling offered to the children involved?”
“All these kids are playing house,” said one parent. “The principal talked to my daughter ‘s class about ‘naughty things’ but is not communicating anything to us,” said a parent. “There should have been a letter to all parents about this, or a school-wide meeting or parent assembly.”
“My son told me that ‘you go by the fence at recess and that’s where you play with your privates,’” said another parent in explaining why he thought playground issues were still taking place. “I ask my kids every day what happened at recess.”
The parents say they understand confidentiality and they don’t need to know student names but they do need video cameras on the playground. And they say they need more aides at recess as well a continued plan of prevention and education.
The parents told the Independent they are afraid the behaviors will escalate as the children age through the grades together.
“We have a responsibility to protect our children,” said the same parent. “We can’t do that without information from the school.”
Several of the parents confirmed they had heard that more supervision and video cameras were “in the works” for the playground.
“They are pleased with the improvements but these kids will continue to progress through the grades together,” said a parent. “If this is not handled now, it could cause irreversible damage.”
Response from the school district
The Independent contacted Superintendent Burgoyne about the parent concerns and he immediately responded via email.
“The District learned of an incident of inappropriate touching among very young students on a school bus in February 2020,” states Burgoyne’s written response. “The District immediately reported the incident to the St. Johns Police Department for investigation and alerted parents. Because of student privacy rights, the District cannot elaborate on how it dealt with the particular students involved. But the District did hire additional bus aides.”
“The District, however, has no reason to believe that what happened in February 2020, or anything like it, has reoccurred,” wrote Burgoyne. “With regard to your parent sources, if any person has reason to believe that students have engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, the District urges such individuals to report the matter to the St. Johns Police Department immediately.”
“The District maintains its commitment to student safety and has implemented additional safeguards for students at recess too, including a significant increase in the level of staff supervision and the installation of security cameras,” Burgoyne stated.
