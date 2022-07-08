The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department is releasing its new schedule of events for July. Registration is required.

Swim For A Buck

When: First and third Monday of each month

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: After 5 p.m.

All Ages

Cost: $1 per participant

For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

Senior Fitness Classes with Violet Borens

Session 2: July 6-26

Session 3: July 27-Aug. 16

Classes: Yoga for Seniors, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m.

Sit and Be Fit

Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m.

Tai Chi Yang Form

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

Chi Kung

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Ages: 50 years or older

Cost: $25 per participant / per session (six classes)

For more information, go to showlowaz.gov. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com

For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

Bigfoot Hiking Club

Hike: July 8

Where: Timber Mesa Trail, 7.5 miles (moderate)

Hike: July 22

Where: Panorama Trail, 9.5 miles (moderate)

Cost: Free

Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Start at 9:05 a.m. Must register in advance. Maps can be found on the calendar at showlowaz.gov, on the city of Show Low Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or courtesy of trackswhitemountains.org. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call (928) 532-4141.

Babysitting classes

When: July 12-13

Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $40 per participant

Ages: 10 to 17 years old

Learn basic advanced babysitting skills, techniques, and basic first aid in the fun and informative class. The session will focus on being professional, organized, safe, popular, and a successful babysitter. Learn new and exciting ideas for entertaining and engaging children. Two-day classes include training, manual, snack, activities and BMB certificate of completion. Free backpack while supplies last. For more information, go to showlowaz.gov. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com

For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

Senior Splashy Crafty Class

When: Wednesday, July 13

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 10-noon

Ages: 50 years or older

Cost: $10 per class

Join the splashy crafty fun! Join your friends before or after aerobics every third Wednesday and make a craft. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

Summer Family Olympics Night

When: Thursday, July 20

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Ages: For the entire family

Cost: $20 per family (no swim passes/members accepted at special events)

Enjoy other families with some good old-fashioned outdoor games, swimming events with a little healthy competition. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

Beach Blanket Teen Night

When: Thursday, July 28

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $10 per teen

It’s going to be an end of summer blowout! Hang out with your friends, listen to music, play games, win prizes, snacks, and swim. Grab your swimsuit, towel, and come on over! For more information call (928) 532-4130.

Zumba with Erika Haroldson

When: Tuesday and Thursday

Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Ages: 7 years and up

Cost: First class free

Lose yourself in the music. Find yourself in shape the Latin-inspired, easy-to-follow, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Feel the music and let loose! For more information, call (928) 532-4130.

