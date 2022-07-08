The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department is releasing its new schedule of events for July. Registration is required.
Swim For A Buck
When: First and third Monday of each month
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: After 5 p.m.
All Ages
Cost: $1 per participant
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Senior Fitness Classes with Violet Borens
Session 2: July 6-26
Session 3: July 27-Aug. 16
Classes: Yoga for Seniors, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m.
Sit and Be Fit
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m.
Tai Chi Yang Form
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.
Chi Kung
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Ages: 50 years or older
Cost: $25 per participant / per session (six classes)
For more information, go to showlowaz.gov. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Bigfoot Hiking Club
Hike: July 8
Where: Timber Mesa Trail, 7.5 miles (moderate)
Hike: July 22
Where: Panorama Trail, 9.5 miles (moderate)
Cost: Free
Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Start at 9:05 a.m. Must register in advance. Maps can be found on the calendar at showlowaz.gov, on the city of Show Low Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or courtesy of trackswhitemountains.org. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call (928) 532-4141.
Babysitting classes
When: July 12-13
Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $40 per participant
Ages: 10 to 17 years old
Learn basic advanced babysitting skills, techniques, and basic first aid in the fun and informative class. The session will focus on being professional, organized, safe, popular, and a successful babysitter. Learn new and exciting ideas for entertaining and engaging children. Two-day classes include training, manual, snack, activities and BMB certificate of completion. Free backpack while supplies last. For more information, go to showlowaz.gov. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Senior Splashy Crafty Class
When: Wednesday, July 13
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 10-noon
Ages: 50 years or older
Cost: $10 per class
Join the splashy crafty fun! Join your friends before or after aerobics every third Wednesday and make a craft. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Summer Family Olympics Night
When: Thursday, July 20
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Ages: For the entire family
Cost: $20 per family (no swim passes/members accepted at special events)
Enjoy other families with some good old-fashioned outdoor games, swimming events with a little healthy competition. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Beach Blanket Teen Night
When: Thursday, July 28
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $10 per teen
It’s going to be an end of summer blowout! Hang out with your friends, listen to music, play games, win prizes, snacks, and swim. Grab your swimsuit, towel, and come on over! For more information call (928) 532-4130.
Zumba with Erika Haroldson
When: Tuesday and Thursday
Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Ages: 7 years and up
Cost: First class free
Lose yourself in the music. Find yourself in shape the Latin-inspired, easy-to-follow, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Feel the music and let loose! For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.