Fishers of Men for Veterans is in need of donations for the "Past & Present Christmas" event to be held Nov. 20 and 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds go to The Fishers of Men for Veterans and are used for veterans in need.
New or gently used Christmas items can be dropped off at Books n Treasures, 1150 East Deuce of Clubs, Suite F, Show Low, or call 928-369-8455.
