WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration has launched the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion emergency loan program created with the President’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). The program provides forgivable loans up to $10 million to small businesses left financially distressed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The loans, which will be administered at the local level by a national network of banks and credit unions, are designed to maintain the viability of millions of small businesses struggling to meet payroll and day-to-day operating expenses.
The loans, which are 100% backed by SBA, are being provided to small businesses and without collateral requirements. Those eligible for the program include small businesses, certain non-profits, veterans’ organizations, self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and other businesses meeting size standards based on their North American Industry Classification System code.
The Paycheck Protection Program’s maximum loan amount is $10 million with a fixed 1% interest rate and maturity of two years.
The SBA will forgive the portion of loan proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks, provided at least 75% of loan proceeds are used for payroll costs. Eligible expenses for the eight-week forgiveness include:
• Payroll costs Payroll costs include salary, commissions, tips; certain employee benefits including sick leave and health care premiums, and state and local taxes;
• Mortgage interest (not prepayment or principal payments) and rent payments on mortgages and leases;
• Utilities such as electricity, gas, water, transportation, phone and internet access for services that began before February 15, 2020; and
• Additional wages paid to tipped employees.
Visit www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus for additional resources about protecting your business, employees and customers. A list of Arizona SBA lenders can be found at: https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/articles/PPP_Lenders_Arizona_-_15_April_2020.pdf
