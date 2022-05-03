PHOENIX — For taxpayers unable to pay their individual income tax liability in full, the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) offers a convenient way to request a payment plan and manage their liability through the AZTaxes.gov website under the Individual menu, select Request a Payment Plan.
The online portal is faster and easier for taxpayers to set up a payment plan than by phone or mail. It also reduces the number of calls and paper submissions to be processed. Since its launch in July, over 9,400 customers have used the new online option to request installment plans.
The process to establish a payment plan request in ADOR’s system will take approximately 60 days after the tax liability is billed and Payment Plan request submission. Once submitted, the taxpayer will be provided a confirmation number and a monthly installment payment amount. Taxpayers do not need to wait for confirmation to start making payments. Allow for 60 days after the first billing notice is received before following up with ADOR regarding the request.
What you should know if considering a payment plan:
• While on a payment plan, taxpayers must not incur any new liabilities, but will continue to incur interest until the outstanding liability is paid in full.
• Payments must be made on time per the payment arrangement and through AZTaxes.gov.
• If the payment plan defaults, ADOR can and will enforce without notice through a levy and/or lien action.
Owe on your state taxes and cannot pay? View our video tutorial for further assistance on the self-service option for requesting a payment plan through AZTaxes.gov.
