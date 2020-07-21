ALPINE — The body of Dana Bennett, 43 of Alpine was found by Apache County Sheriff Deputies behind the Ye’ Olde Tavern on March 5 and authorities immediately identified a “person of interest.”
That person is 76-year-old Arizona native and Air Force veteran David Allen “Dink” Robart, who happens to be the person who noticed the deceased’s vehicle behind the bar, the day after he saw her doing shots there.
In calls and mailings to the Independent, Robart seems mad as a hornet, and has been since March 7 when deputies seized his 1995 Chevy Blazer. It was taken from him illegally, he claims. Robart said he needs it and wants it back. The vehicle was searched and seized pursuant to a warrant which Robart claims issued only after two county officials “conspired together to commit fraud on the Superior Court in Apache County,” Robert writes in a June 8 letter.
This drama started on the night of March 4 when, according to a document Robart prepared for the court, “I witnessed the deceased, Dana Jean Bennet, consume at least four shots of hard liquor in quick succession and leave the Ye’ Olde Tavern shortly thereafter,” says Robart.
The next day, he said, he went behind the tavern to unload some trash bags in a dumpster and noticed Bennett’s truck that was still in the parking lot from the night before, and he drove off. He claims he did not see a body there.
The day after he spotted the truck, Robart says that he was flagged down by deputies and instructed to pull into the Forest Service Alpine Records station and was slapped with the warrant. Robert says he gave deputies no trouble as they searched his house, took a DNA swab from his mouth, impounded his Blazer, almost made off with his firearms, and that he voluntarily sat for a recorded interview, he said.
Search and seizure
The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution says that “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects shall not be violated, and no Warrant shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath and or affirmation…”
That is accomplished nowadays by an under-oath affidavit by law enforcement, swearing to the judge that they have probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed and they have probable cause to search or seize a person and/or property or to obtain evidence of the crime.
That’s where Robart has a big issue.
The deputy sheriff who swore out the affidavit in this case told the judge that they had probable cause to search and seize “Any items that were utilized in the murder, kidnapping, death and sexual assault of the victim.” In reality, there doesn’t appear to have been any crime, let alone a murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.
The autopsy report
According to the coroner’s report obtained by The Independent, “The manner of death is accident.” Further, “the cause of death is ascribed to hypothermia with recent ethanol and methamphetamine consumption” according to Forensic Pathologist Gregory Hess, MD and Dr. Ashley Lukefahr, of the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office which performed the autopsy. There was no murder, or sexual assault, like the judge was told.
The toxicology report prepared as a part of the autopsy lists a blood alcohol content of .113 (impairment for driving purposes is presumed to be .08) and the test was “positive” for methamphetamine. The deceased also suffered from emphysema, mild heart disease and a fatty liver, says the autopsy report. Robart wonders why the deputy told the judge about a murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, and now because of that, as a matter of record, Robart is somehow connected to a crime that never happened.
Deputies say that the body was found with bra pulled up and pants pulled down, but the tank-top was intact, a condition the doctors characterized as “paradoxical undressing.” That might suggest sexual activity, but to Robart it seems a stretch to turn that into a sworn statement that a rape had occurred.
Deputies reported visible trauma to the body and at autopsy, the body was observed to have a number of superficial abrasions, but the neck was normal, no “hyoid” bone broken there; the skull was “without fracture,” and no hemorrhage inside or out, no ligature marks, the brain “free of abnormality,” certain orifices were of a “normal adult female” nothing “remarkable,” and “free of lesions,” the report says. Robart believes that the sheriff’s office made a huge leap of an assumption and now he is suffering for it.
He still doesn’t have his Blazer; the sheriff still has it, he was told, because the results from a crime lab aren’t in yet. Meantime, Robart has prepared documents in which he asks the court to set a hearing so that the sheriff’s office can explain to the judge why they swore under oath about horrible crimes that never happened, and what probable cause they actually had to search and seize his home, person and property. The Independent reviewed the documents and it’s clear what Robarts is asking for, but he’s acting as his own lawyer and the procedure he used probably won’t get him very far.
As of press time, an email requesting comment from the sheriff’s office has gone unanswered.
