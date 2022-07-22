Sorry, the tall slender woman on the left is Jill Tinkel of State Farm who gave the grant. The shorter chubby woman on the right is me! RJ Owens, Director of Pet Allies. We took the picture last week. Photo was taken by Dawn Steele, our Animal Care Technician.
Local State Farm insurance agent Jill Tinkel awarded a $10,000 grant to Pet Allies recently.
Tinkel is one of 100 State Farm agents to be recognized by State Farm for her community engagement. Everyone locally has been impacted by the many nonprofits that are supported by Tinkel.
Tinkel has been instrumental in helping the organization continue to provide spay and neuter services in the community even though Pet Allies is working with relief veterinarians while searching for its own permanent veterinarian.
“Pet Allies is one of many organizations who provide services highly valued in the community. Jill Tinkel State Farm is one of the local businesses that supports not only Pet Allies but many charities in town and improves the lives of all those who live here directly and indirectly,” said RJ Owens, Pet Allies director.
“Pet Allies is struggling to afford the cost of veterinary care for the shelter animals and for spay and neuter services it provides to the public at a discount. Jill Tinkel State Farm is determined to help make it possible for low- and fixed-income families to afford spay and neuter fees by providing financial assistance in the form of this grant.”
Pet Allies operates a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low and operates a low cost spay/neuter clinic on a limited basis while searching for a permanent veterinarian.
These services are provided thanks to donations from members of the public, local businesses and grants. The clinic (928-421-0787) and the shelter (928-537-8009) are at 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low.
