Pet Allies

Sorry, the tall slender woman on the left is Jill Tinkel of State Farm who gave the grant. The shorter chubby woman on the right is me! RJ Owens, Director of Pet Allies. We took the picture last week. Photo was taken by Dawn Steele, our Animal Care Technician.

Local State Farm insurance agent Jill Tinkel awarded a $10,000 grant to Pet Allies recently.

Tinkel is one of 100 State Farm agents to be recognized by State Farm for her community engagement. Everyone locally has been impacted by the many nonprofits that are supported by Tinkel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.