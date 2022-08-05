Peter Tosi, Jr

Peter D. Tosi Jr 88, of Mesa and Lakeside, AZ, passed away on July 21, 2021, at the Summit Regional Hospital in Show Low AZ. Peter was born 19 December 1933 in Yonkers, NY to Peter L. Tosi and Mary C. Tosi. His family migrated to Tucson, AZ in 1940 as his father opened a small business. It was there he met and married his wife, Jeanne R. Bowser in 1951. In 1973 Pete’s family relocated to Mesa, AZ due to Pete's military assignment with the AZ Army National Guard were Pete retired as a Brigadier General. He will be remembered for the loving care of his children. Pete loved sports and cars. Peter loved his family with all his heart and soul. He is survived by his brother Carl, daughter Kathleen and her two sons Daniel and Christian and their children, Jacob, Caleb and Oliver: his son Peter R. Tosi and his wife Margaret of Flagstaff and their five children, Dominic, Vivien, Rachel, Mary and Georgia Lee. His nephew Ronald Scot Bowser of Show Low AZ was like a son to Pete. A family Funeral will be conducted by the immediate family and Pete will be interred at East Lawn Cemetery 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Az
