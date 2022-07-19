According to Wikipedia, “Petroleum, also known as crude oil, is a naturally occurring, yellowish-black liquid found in geological formations. It is commonly refined into various fuels and chemicals. Components of petroleum are separated by means of distillation. A fossil fuel, petroleum is formed when large quantities of dead organisms, mostly zooplankton and algae, are buried underneath sedimentary rock and subjected to both prolonged heat and pressure.”
Petroleum was discovered 4,000 years ago and used to pave the roads of Rome during the Roman empire. It was unknown at that time that there would be other uses for this “black gold.”
Petroleum was discovered in the United Stated in 1858. Besides gasoline for our vehicles, petroleum is used in the manufacture of many things that you use every day.
There are over 6,000 items that we use regularlyn in our lives that are petroleum-based, such as dental adhesives, antihistamines, lipstick, perfume and shampoo.
CDs and DVDs are made from polycarbonate plastics. When compact discs were created, petroleum-based lubricants were needed to make the disc spin smoothly.
Unless you make it a point to wear only 100% wool or cotton, you have a dresser full of polyester clothing. Polyester is a synthetic petroleum fiber incorporated into clothing worldwide
Dentures are made with acrylic resin, a hydrocarbon, along with porcelain, metal and nylon.
The acrylic resin can be dyed to look more like natural gum color. Lipstick is made with paraffin wax, the same wax used for chewing gum and scented candles.
The base of chewing gum is manufactured with petroleum wax. Vaseline is a residual of oil wells extracting petroleum from the ground.
You may also find paraffin wax, a petroleum residue, in your kitchen or pantry as it is used to coat cheese, raw fruits and vegetables in chicken nuggets to prevent foaming during preparation, and in over-the-counter drugs to prevent bloating.
Going green as proposed by our government is a pie in the sky utopia. It is not based on science. If you remove petroleum from existence you will take us back to the Stone Age.
