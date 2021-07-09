On June 28 the American Legion Post 86 welcomed the Pine Needlers quilters to present 26 quilts to area veterans of Heber-Overgaard.
The post was decked out in red, white and blue. With the presentation of colors followed by reciting the pledge of allegiance, the mood was definitely set for honoring these veterans with gratitude for their service and sacrifice.
Pine Needlers, either as individuals or as a group effort, made the quilts over the past year. Many members use their own supplies beyond their time and talent. However proceeds from the Pine Needlers quilt show allow for the purchase of fabric, backing and batting. Pine Needlers also donate to 12 local charities and organizations .
The Pine Needlers' quilt show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3-4 at Capps Middle School in Heber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.