PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Look no further than the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex for something truly fun to do this weekend.
The Second Annual Pinetop-Lakeside Days runs tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 17) from 1-6 p.m. in the Mountain Meadows located at 958 Woodland Rd. in Lakeside.
It is also a celebration of the town’s 35th anniversary of incorporation.
It is a family-friendly event that has something for old and young alike.
“Join us for food and retail vendors, live music, community booths, a charity dunk tank and of course, the chainsaw carving event. All creations will be auctioned off, so bring your checkbook or cash if you plan to bid,” the town posted on their website.
There will be plenty of food vendors at the event with tasty treats to fill hungry bellies, so be sure to bring an appetite.
Among the things that will take place is an auction of original chainsaw carvings that will be created at the event by artists and then sold to the highest bidder.
Pinetop-Lakeside Community Services Manager Tony Alba said that among the wood carvers who will be at this year’s event are last year’s winner Trent Penrod who owns the Burley Bear in Pinetop and Rich McHugh who owns Antler Attic. “They are both famous carvers. This is what they do for a living,” Alba said. “Last year one of the carvings sold at auction for $300 and the most one sold for was $1,000.”
Alba said they work at a very fast pace noting that carvers only get four hours to get their creations finished and on the auction block.
Pernod’s winning creation last year was a bench with the theme “Mountain Life.”
As for live entertainment, here is the list of performers sure to get everyone going.
From 1-2:15 p.m. will be The Blue Tattoo followed from 2:30-4 p.m. by Dustin Lee Howell, then finally from 4:15-5:45 p.m. will be Steve Bacon.
Other activities include the wood carving competition, an equipment rodeo, inflatables for the kids in the Kid’s Zone, a dunk tank, and face painting.
Event organizers said to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to relax on under the high country skies of the White Mountains, and that they hope to see everyone there.
Alba made note that after Pinetop-Lakeside Days ends around 6 p.m., people can stick around for Movies in the Park and watch Incredibles 2 for free.
