PINETOP-LAKESIDE - An emergency meeting of the Mayor and Town Council was held Friday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. for the purpose of passing a resolution declaring the threat of an emergency to town residents as a result of the August 1 severe hail and thunderstorm.
The storm started around 5:30 p.m. and continued for approximately 45 minutes. During that time a total of 4.8” of rain fell which caused extensive damage to private property and to many public facilities, streets and roads within the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
A flash flood warning had been issued about half an hour before the storm began.
Culverts, which were not designed for this type of downpour, overflowed blocking driveways and redistributing landscaping sediment. Hail the size of marbles covered land surfaces, including Woodland Road and south of Woodland Lake Road which was totally flooded.
Crews worked throughout the night scraping ice off the road and were able to unblock driveways to get people back in their homes.
According to Dustin Whipple, head of the road crew, the hardest hit areas were Woodland Park, Woodland Village Mobile Home Park, The Woods at Pinetop, Woodland Hills, Summer Haven and Pinetop Hills.
Town Manager Keith Johnson said residents he spoke to who have lived here all of their lives said they have never seen anything like this.
The Resolution allows the agencies to implement the town’s Emergency Plan which will remain in effect until further notice.
Patterson expressed concern with the overflowing of culverts with rain in the forecast for the rest of the weekend. The 17 public works employees of the town will be working throughout the weekend and beyond, as well as enlisting the assistance of sub-contractors.
