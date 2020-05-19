• May 4 – Pinetop-Lakeside Police officers responding to the Beverage House in Pinetop regarding a shoplifting. 19 yr old Irvin Jake Longknife, 19, of Whiteriver, charged shoplifting numerous bottles of alcohol. He was later cited and released.
• May 6 - Police arrested 53 yr old Oran Scott Hill, 53, of Pinetop, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to pay fines on DUI related original charges that came with a $1,775 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
• May 9 – Police arrested Patrick Paxson, 46, of Whiteriver, on two outstanding warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on a liquor violation and public nuisance charge that came with a $1,000 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
• May 10 – Police cited and released Zachary Paul McGee, 18, charged with shoplifting and possession of drug.
• May 11 – Police cited and released Itury Tamir Kitt, 22, of Tucson, and 22 Breanna Rose Roth, 22, of Tucson, both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
