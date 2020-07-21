• June 23 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Courtney Hall, 31, of Pinetop, charged with violation of a court order.
• June 24 — Police arrested Brandon Dale, 26, of Pinetop, charged with assault, and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original driver’s license violation that came with a $543 bond. Crystal Daisy Kee, 25, of Lakeside, was arrested on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of assault that came with a $236 bond. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• June 25 — Police cited and released Sampson Sherman Hays, 43, of Lakeside, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
• June 28 — Police cited and released Leander Lupe, 26, of Whiteriver, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• June 30 — Police cited and released Tyler Benjamin Johnson, 19, of Lakeside, charged with driving with suspended license.
• July 2 — Police cited and released Anthony Wayne Payne, 36, of Lakeside, charged with driving with suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• July 4 — Police cited and released Ivan Santamaria, 31, of Tucson, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
• July 5 — Police cited and released Keith Huey Holden, 25, of Whiteriver, and Ferlin John Hoskie, 50, of Ft. Apache, both charged with shoplifting.
