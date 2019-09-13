• Sept. 1 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Rainbow Lake Drive for an equipment violation resulted in the arrest of the driver Richard Lee Cook, 49, of Lakeside. Cook had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Navajo County Superior Court for probation violation on an original charge of aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine, no bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 2 — A traffic stop for speed in the area of SR260/Woodland RD lead to the arrest of the driver Alexander Mitchel Hogoboom, 24, of Lakeside. Hogoboom was driving displayed a fictitious plate and open containers of alcohol to include marijuana. He was arrested for displaying a fictitious plate, open container of alcohol in the vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was later cited and released.
• Sept. 4 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/John L. Fish Drive for an equipment violation resulted in the arrest of the driver Anaya Totice, 27, of Whiteriver. Totice was arrested for driving with license suspended. She was cited and released.
— Officers conducting a security check of the Pinetop Hills Apartment and located an intoxicated 15-year-old in the playground area. He arrested and drug paraphernalia was found on his person. He was charged with underage with alcohol in system and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to a parent and charges will be referred to juvenile court.
• Sept. 6 — A traffic stop was conducted in the 2600 block of east White Mountain Blvd for a registration violation which resulted in the arrest of the driver William John Watt, 30, of Whiteriver, for having a suspended license. He was later cited and released.
• Sept. 7 — A traffic stop for speed in the 700 block of White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Shanial Lynn Caddo, 20, of Whiteriver, who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Show Low for failing to appear on a shoplifting charge, $750 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Joseph Joey Peaches Jr., 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of east White Mountain Blvd for having two outstanding warrants for his arrest for failing to appear on a public nuisance charge and a criminal trespassing charge, $1,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
