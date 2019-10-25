• Oct. 11 — A traffic stop in the area of Woodland RD/Homestead RD for speed resulted in the arrest of Kristin Mae Chastain, 41, of Pinetop. Chastain had an outstanding warrant out of Snowflake for failing to appear on an original charge of shoplifting, $950 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the Lakeside Maverik regarding an intoxicated female causing a disturbance over a vehicle. Keshena Shawl Jefferson, 33 of Lakeside, resisted officers when being placed under arrest. She was later summons for the charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Oct. 14 — Officers came upon a vehicle stopped in the left turn lane of SR 260/Buck Springs RD with the driver passed out behind the wheel. The driver Olajuwan Akeem Pusher, 33, of Whiteriver, showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI slightest degree, DUI w/BAC than .08, DUI w/BAC 15-19, DUI with BAC .20 or more and open container of alcohol in vehicle. He was cited and released to a third party.
• Oct. 16 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Woodland Lake RD for an equipment violation resulted in the arrest of Raul Miguel Norris, 20, of McNary. Norris had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on charges of disorderly conduct, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 17 — Officers investigating a two vehicle accident in the area SR 260/Woodland RD discovered one of the drivers impaired. Jacob Esparza, 38, of Pinetop, showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI slightest degree, DUI with BAC than .08, DUI with BAC 15-19 and DUI with BAC .20 or more. He was later released to a responsible third party.
• Oct. 18 — Officers responded to the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Donovan John Altaha, 31, of Whiteriver, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on charges of marijuana possess/use and shoplifting, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 20 — A traffic stop in the area of Yellow Jacket Rd/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Wayne Hudson Tomlinson, 72, of Snowflake. Tomlinson showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was charged with DUI slightest degree, DUI with BAC .08 or more. He was later cited and released.
— A traffic stop in the area of Woodland RD/Trina Lane resulted in the arrest of Joshua Alexander King, 34, who had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on traffic related offenses, $400 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 21 — Two juveniles a 16 year old and 13 year old were arrested for intentionally causing damage to freshly poured concrete in the area of Johnson Dr/ SR 260. They were referred to juvenile court.
