• Oct. 2 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Summer Haven Lane resulted in the arrest of Susan Lynn Patrick, 44 of Virginia, after it was found that Susan’s driver’s license was suspended. She was cited and released.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of west Hopi Lane regarding a domestic violence disturbance. Steven Michael Roman, 61, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 3 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Turkey Track Rd lead to the arrest of 22 yr old Joshua Robert Magruder of Vernon after it was found that Joshua’s driver’s license was suspended. He was cited and released.
— A traffic stop in the 400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Vernon Carl John, 53, of Indian Wells. John had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Holbrook for failing to appear on an original charge of DUI, $172 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 4 — A traffic stop in the area of Niels Hansen Lane/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Challista Colelay, 23, of Whiteriver. Colelay had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on a liquor violation, $500 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 6 — Officers responded to the Pinetop Hills Apartments regarding a domestic violence incident. Mario Marcus Williams, 35, of Whiteriver, was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. He was charged with domestic violence assault and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 7 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Summer Haven Ln for speed, 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, lead to the arrest of Mason Joseph Van Zelf, 18, of Taylor. He was cited and released.
