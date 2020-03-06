• Feb. 27 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Pine Lake Dr resulted in the arrest of Charline Pecabo Lupe-Jones, 24, of McNary, after showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. She was arrested for felony aggravated DUI/license suspended and was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A two vehicle traffic accident in the area of SR260/Yellow Jacket Dr resulted in Melvin Edison, 49, being charged with driving with a revoked license.
• Feb. 29 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Pinecrest Ln resulted in the arrest of Tim Holden, 30, of Show Low for driving on a suspended license. He was cited and released.
