• Sept. 16 — Steven Nozie, 30, of Whiteriver, was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of alcohol from the Pinetop Safeway. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, $535 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 18 — A traffic stop for speed in the area of Homestead Rd/Woodland Rd lead to the arrest of the driver Patrick John Lewis, 27, of Lakeside for being in possession of marijuana and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The first was out of Pinetop for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of marijuana possess/use, $1,076 bond. The second was also out of Pinetop for violation of a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license, $1086 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the Pinetop Circle K regarding a possible DUI. Clerks at the store refused an alcohol purchase to a highly intoxicated male who was seen getting into a vehicle. Frank Victor Villa, 29, of McNary, was arrested for DUI slightest degree; additional charges are pending the results of a blood draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.