• Nov. 7 — A past employee of a local business in Lakeside defrauded customers by committing theft after he illegally obtained account and credit card information. Edward Pierre Rodriguez, 19, of Lakeside, was arrested for fraud, criminal impersonation, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit cards and taking ID of another. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the 3400 block of Lockwood drive regarding an intoxicated female who left children unattended in a vehicle. Ramona Laureen Miller, 37, of Bylas, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Graham County Superior Court for probation violation on a DUI charge, $5,000 bond. She was also charged with child neglect and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 8 — A traffic stop in the area of Pinetop Mountain/Rim RD revealed the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Phillip Josef Ethelbah, 28, of Whiteriver, was arrested for disobeying a lawful court order out of Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor, $312 bond. Also arrested was Marlene Altaha, 23, of Whiteriver, who had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on shoplifting charges, $750 bond. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 9 — Officers responded to a private property accident in the 1500 block of White Mountain Blvd. Vanessa Eileen Skidmore, 37, of Whiteriver, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on shoplifting charges, $750 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 10 — Officers responded to the area of Lakeview Lane/Rainbow Lake drive regarding an intoxicated male. Edward Lynn Decker, 58, of Lakeside, was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
— A traffic stop in the 100 block of west White Mountain Blvd lead to the arrest of Amanda Sue Carroll,26, of Snowflake for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
