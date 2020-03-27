• March 7 — Officers responded to the 900 block of east White Mountain Blvd after a motorist reported a vehicle swerving all over the road and almost driving into traffic head on. Marina Roquel Dazen, 32, of Fort Apache, showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. She was arrested for DUI slightest, DUI BrAC greater than .08, DUI extreme and DUI BrAC of .20 or more. She was later cited and released to a responsible party.
• March 12 — Officers responded to the 2400 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Monte Ross Watts, 59, of Show Low, was arrested for two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Show Low Justice Court for failure to comply on disorderly conduct charges, $1,200 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 14 — A traffic stop in the 100 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Donavan Ray McCabe, 30, of Cibecue. McCabe had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on an original charge of shoplifting, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 15 — Officers responded to a Pinetop motel in the 1200 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding a disturbance. A 16 yr old female of Whiteriver was arrested for being underage with liquor in system. She was cited and released to a responsible party.
• March 18 — Officers responded to the 20 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding a vehicle hit and run accident. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Jenalee Marie Lewis, 33, of Lakeside. She will be summons to appear in court for leaving the scene of an accident.
