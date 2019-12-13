• Nov. 28 — Officers responded to the Village 8 Theatre in Lakeside regarding an intoxicated male passed out in the restroom. Jason Christopher Miller Vader, 20, of Colorado, was arrested for underage with liquor in system, underage possession of alcohol and public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
• Dec. 2 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Penrod Ln resulted in the arrest of Kirby Ray Colelay, 32, of Whiteriver. Colelay showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) showed signs of impairment. He was later cited and released for extreme DUI w/BrAC 15-19, DUI w/ BrAC .08 or above and DUI slightest degree.
• Dec. 3 — Contact was made with an intoxicated female walking in traffic, area of SR 260/Pinecrest Dr. Revalyn Tortice-Nash, 58, of Whiteriver, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of public nuisance, $500 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 4 — A traffic stop in the area of Pinetop Mountain Ln/ Rim Rd lead to the arrest of Jonathan Logan Truax, 40, of Whiteriver. He cited and released for driving with license revoked.
— Officers responded to the Pinetop Hills Apartment complex regarding a domestic disturbance between boyfriend and girlfriend. James Joseph Roberts, 41, of Florida, was arrested for domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with judicial process. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 7 — Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of west Zuni Lane regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Wilfred Dean Henry, 37, of Pinetop, was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 8 — A traffic accident in the area of SR260/Penrod Lane resulted in the arrest of Rashaan Darewin Stover, 23, of Whiteriver. Stover had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of failing to show identification or driver’s license, $500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
