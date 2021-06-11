  • May 23 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Marvin Aguilar, 38, of Show Low, charged with two counts of assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.
  • May 25 — Police cited and released Michelle Clah, 34, of New Mexico, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
  • May 26 — Police arrested Malik Bones, 23, of McNary, and Marcus Bones, 27, of McNary, both charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
  • May 28 — Police arrested Martin Holloway, 24, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
  • May 30 — Police arrested Quenton Roberts, 49, of Pinetop, on a Mohave Superior Court warrant for aggravated assault that came with a $5,000 bond.
  • May 31 — Police arrested Roberto Brito-Mayo, age and hometown not provided, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.