• Dec. 9 — Officers responded to the Dollar General in Pinetop regarding four individuals shoplifting. Officers arrested Phillip Carter Blackburn, 23, and Ryan Alexander Blackburn, 24, for shoplifting. Both were cited and released. Also arrested were Sarah Rose Lamberson, 35, and Ronnie Haley, 48, of Pinetop. Lamberson and Haley were charged with felony shoplifting. In addition Lamberson was charged with probation violation. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 12 — Officers responded to the Dollar General in Pinetop regarding a shoplifting in progress. Veronica Sue Asper, 55, of Pinetop, fled the store and was later identified from surveillance photographs. She was summons for the charges of shoplifting.
— Officers responded to the Verizon in Lakeside regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Peterson Gilmore, 45, of Chinle, was arrested for disorderly conduct, refusing a lawful order, public nuisance and resisting arrest. He was later cited and released.
• Dec. 13 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Lockwood Dr for speed, 67 mph in a 45mph zone, resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile of Snowflake. He was cited and released.
• Dec. 14 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Timberline Rd for speed, 74 mph in a 45mph zone, resulted in the arrest of Randee Sue Page, 62, of Snowflake. She was cited and released.
— Officers responded to the Beverage House in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated male. David Yellowhair, 61, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for failing to appear on a criminal trespass charge, $1500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 17 — Officers responded to the 100 block of east White Mountain Blvd after receiving information on a stolen vehicle out of Mesa. The vehicle was located and Brandon R Garcia, 34, of Payson was arrested for felony unlawful use of transportation, felony possession of stolen property and refusing to provide proper name. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Yeager Lane lead to the arrest of a passenger Darrick R Thompson, 39, of Fort Apache. Thompson was found to have an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was cited and released.
• Dec. 19 — Officers responded to a business in the 44 block of east White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated male. Patrick Paxson, 46, of Whiteriver, was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.