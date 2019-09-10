• Aug. 26 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/ Yaeger Ln for speed, 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, resulted in the arrest of Robbi Rachelle Talkalai, 20, of Peridot, for criminal speed. She was cited and released.
• Aug. 28 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Moonridge Drive for a registration violation resulted in the arrest of the driver Guytin Nelson Tsosie, 27, of New Mexico. Tsosie had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear out of Winslow on an original charge of driving suspended, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Pinecrest Drive for speed, 71 mph in a 35 mph zone, resulted in the arrest of Michael Roy Francis, 56, of Lakeside. Francis showed signs of alcohol consumption and physical signs of impairment. He was charged with Dui/slightest degree, DUI .08, DUI w/BrAC.15-20, DUI w/BrAC .20 and criminal speed. He was later cited and released.
• Aug. 29 — Officers had contact with Kyle Ray Howser, 31, of Lakeside, at a business in the 100 block of West White Mountain Blvd. Howser had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. The first warrant was out of Show Low for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of possession of marijuana and possession drug paraphernalia, $1457 bond. The second warrant was out of Show Low for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of driving w/license suspended, $1446 bond. The third warrant was out of Show Low for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge driving suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,743. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a business in the 100 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an unwanted person who previously had been trespassed from the property. Richard William Heathershaw, 37, of Pinetop, was charged with criminal trespassing.
• Aug. 30 — Officers responded to an intoxicated male passed-out alongside the roadway in the 2100 block of west White Mountain Blvd. Dennis Anthony Naranjo, 46, of Lakeside, was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
• Aug. 31 — A traffic stop in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of an occupant Colderin Arrian Ortiz, 22, of Sells. Ortiz had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for violation of a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct fighting, $198 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.