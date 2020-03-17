• March 1 — Officers responded to domestic dispute at a resort in the 2200 block of West White Mountain Blvd and spoke with Marcus Allen Bones, 26, of McNary. Bones was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for obstructing a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct, $255 bond. After being taken in to custody, narcotics (cocaine) were found on his person. He was additionally charged with possession of a narcotic drug and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 2 — Officers responded to an apartment complex in Pinetop regarding a disturbance involving a weapon. A dispute over noise escalated when an assault style rifle was brandished by a tenant. Eugene Richard Tang, 24, of Pinetop, was arrest for felony disorderly conduct involving a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Samantha Kate Lindsay, 27, of Show Low, and Christian John Kyle Shockey, 27, of Pinedale. Lindsay had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Navajo County Superior Court for failing to appear on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse, $20,000 bond. Additionally both were charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, when methamphetamines, glass smoking device and hypodermic needles were found on their person. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 3 — Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of White Mountain Blvd regarding the theft of alcohol. Brandie Schmelzla, 46, of Lakeside, was arrested for shoplifting. She was cited and released.
• March 5 — Officers responded to the 1300 block of south McCoy Dr regarding a domestic violence call. Lisa Marie Mulgannon, 43, of Pinetop caused a disturbance, assaulted her boyfriend and fled the scene. She was later summons to court for the charges of domestic violence/assault and related disorderly conduct charges.
— Officers responded to an apartment complex in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated female. Annarose Melanie Walker, 18, of Whiteriver, was arrested for underage with liquor in system. She was later cited and released.
• March 6 — A traffic stop for speed (65mph in a 35 mph zone) area of SR 260/Woodland Lake Rd resulted in the arrest of Sergio Alberto Portillo-Yanez, 29, of Denver. Sergio showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. He was arrested for DUI slightest and criminal speed. Additional charges are pending lab results. He was cited and released.
— Officers responded to the McDonalds in Lakeside regarding a fight. Donovan John Altaha, 31, of Whiteriver, was arrested for assault. He was later cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.