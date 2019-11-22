• Nov. 11 — A traffic stop for speed lead to the arrest Shawn Michael Stone, 32, of Concho, and Hannah McKay Burnside, 19, of Pinetop. Drug paraphernalia consisting of hypodermic syringes and glass smoking devices (pipes) were found in the vehicle. Both were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Stone was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low. Additional charges pending the results of lab tests.
• Nov. 12 — Officers responded to the Timber Lodge in Pinetop regarding a domestic disturbance between boyfriend and girlfriend which escalated into property being damage. Preston Michael Orr, 24, of Pinetop, was arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct and criminal damage. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low. Heather Calista Brown, 22, of Pinetop, was also arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct. She was cited and released.
• Nov. 14 — Officers responded to the 1000 block of South McCoy Dr regarding an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Tracey Silversmith, 35, of McNary, was arrested for having two outstanding warrants out of Pinetop for obstructing a court order on charges of shoplifting and theft of service, $768 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the area of SR 260/Pine Lake RD regarding a non-injury accident. Latrell C, Bedoni, 21, of Phoenix, was arrested, later summons for the charge of driving on suspended/cancelled driver’s license.
• Nov. 17 — Officers responded to the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding a reckless driver reported to be traveling at excessive speeds and swerving into oncoming traffic. William Matthew Drenth, 41, of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI slightest degree. He was cited and released Additional charges pending results of blood.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Woodland RD resulted in the arrest of Zachary Weissenborn, 21, of Queen Creek, for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He was cited and released.
