• Nov. 19 — A traffic stop in the 400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of the driver Kelly Maxine Young, 53, of Show Low. Young was in possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine). She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 20 — Officers responded to Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside regarding an accident hit and run. Officers located the vehicle involved and made a traffic stop in the area of SR260/Burke Ln. The driver Jeffrey Len Henderson, 51, of Lakeside, showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was arrested for aggravated DUI/ minor in vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Karl Gilbert Harris, 38, of Whiteriver, was arrested for domestic violence assault when he began punching his wife repeatedly as she drove a motor vehicle in the 100 block of east White Mountain Blvd. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 21 — A traffic stop in the 300 block of east White Mountain Blvd lead to the arrest of Samantha Kate Lindsay, 26, of Show Low, and Christian John Kyle Shockey, 27, after methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes and smoking devices (pipes) were found in the vehicle which also had two children as passengers. Lindsay was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect/endangerment. Shockey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect/endangerment. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low. The children were turned over to the Department of Child Safety.
• Nov. 22 — A traffic stop was conducted in the 95 block of east White Mountain Blvd which lead to the arrest of Sonja Renee Decker-Meredith, 19, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe) and driving with suspended/cancelled license. She was later cited and released.
• Nov. 24 — Officers responded to the Apple Tree Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance. Jeremiah James Hulen, 29, of Lakeside was arrested for domestic violence assault and domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 25 — A traffic stop in the 500 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Leanne Karen Johnson, 29, of Whiteriver. Johnson had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of fail to show driver’s license or ID, $500 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 26 — Officers responded to the Pinetop Safeway regarding a shoplifting. Stephanie Kay Nosie, 31, of Whiteriver, was arrested for committing a theft after she took a shopping cart full of merchandise and fled the store without paying. She was cited and released.
