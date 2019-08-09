• July 24 — A traffic stop in the 700 block of east White Mountain Blvd lead to the arrest of 26 year old Anthony Jerome Ward of Superior. He was arrested for DUI slightest, DUI w/BrAC over .08 and DUI extreme with BrAC 15-19. He was released to a third party.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of east Poplar Drive regarding two neighbors fighting. Cecil Edward Taylor, 60, of Pinetop, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. He was cited and released.
• July 25 — Officers arrested Lakisha Addie Cromwell, 20, of Whiteriver, in the area of Woodland Lake. Cromwell had an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for disobeying a lawful order on an original charge of under 21 with liquor in body, $344 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A traffic stop in the 400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Michael Howard Gasper, 58, of McNary, for criminal speed, 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was cited and released.
— Officers responded to Eddie’s Country Store in Pinetop, regarding an unwanted person. Terrance Alonzo Clendon, 30, of Whiteriver, was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The first was out of Navajo County Superior Court for failing to appear on the charges of possession of a dangerous drug and DUI, $5,000 bond. The second is out of Show Low for failing to appear on charges of shoplifting and criminal damage, $750 bond. During his arrest he was also found in possession of stolen items taken from the Walmart in Show Low. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low and later handed over to Show Low Police Department for additional charges.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Pineview Ln resulted in the arrest of Ryan Blake Hathcock, 27, of Lakeside, for driving on a suspended license.
• July 27 — Officers had contact with a vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic in the 5200 block of West White Mountain Blvd. The driver Cynthia Elizabeth Varela, 29, of Show Low, was found asleep behind the wheel. She was arrested for DUI slightest, DUIw/BrAC over .08 and DUI extreme with BrAC 15-19. She was released to a third party.
• July 29 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Woodland Rd resulted in the arrest of Betina Nicole Smith, 29, of Show Low, for driving on a suspended license.
• July 30 — In the 500 block of east White Mountain Blvd Officers had contact with Ruth Elizabeth Honer, 58, of Pinetop. She was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court for probation violation on charges of narcotic equip possess, $1,800 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the 2000 block of east Sierra Pine Lp regarding a physical fight between father and son. Layko Grant Lee, 31, of Pinetop, was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
