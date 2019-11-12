• Nov. 1 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Buck Springs Rd resulted in the arrest of the driver Kirk Taylor Jr., 42, of Cedar Creek. Taylor Jr. had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Holbrook for obstructing a court order on charges of criminal trespass and consuming liquor in public, $186 bond. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when paraphernalia was found on his person. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low. Also arrested were passenger Raymond Johnson, 57, of Whiteriver, for consumption of alcohol in vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol and Kirstylynn, 28, of Whiteriver for refusing to provide proper name. Both were cited and released.
— Officers responded to the area of the Larson Public Library on Johnson Dr. concerning a domestic violence disturbance between a male and female. Travis Colelay Jr., 28, of Whiteriver, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Flagstaff for probation violation on an original charge of kidnapping, no bond. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when paraphernalia was found on his person. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the area of the 1900 block of west Commerce Dr. regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Sampson Sherman Hays, 42, of Lakeside, was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
• Nov. 2 — A traffic stop in the area of SR260/McCoy Dr resulted in the arrest of Juan Valentine Barrera-Estrada, 31, who showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was charged with DUI slightest, DUI w/BrAC greater than .08 and DUI w/BrAC 15-19. He was later cited and released.
— A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Sunset Lane resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Brandon Hollis, 30, of Lakeside, found to be driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. He was cited and released for operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device.
— Officers responded to the 800 block of Springer Mountain Dr. regarding a verbal argument. Brandon Paul Thomas Volz, 30, of Lakeside, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop for obstructing a court order on charges of disorderly conduct, $1,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 5 — Officers responded to the area of SR 260/Penrod Lane regarding a fight. Eddison Stuart Burnette, 34, of Whiteriver, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Snowflake for failing to appear on an original charge of criminal speed, $350 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.