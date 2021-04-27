- March 16 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested William Dazen, 28, of McNary, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was also arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
— Police in the 1900 west block of Gardner Lane arrested Kimberly Packard, 44, and Ryan Southwood, 22, both of Lakeside and both charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- March 17 — Police arrested Ryan Hernandez, 34, of Holbrook, on a Holbrook Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,517 bond.
- March 20 — Police arrested Reander Moody, 29, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on a liquor violation that came with a $650 bond.
