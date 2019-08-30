• Aug. 19 — Robert Paul Palmer Jr., 41, of Whiteriver, was arrested in the area of SR 260/Penrod Ln for two outstanding warrants out of Pinetop. The first warrant was for failing to appear on an original charge of assault, $1,500 bond. The second was for failing to appear on shoplifting charges and criminal trespassing, $750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 20 — Officers responded to the parking lot of the Pinetop Justice Court after receiving a report of a male punching and kicking his ex-girlfriends vehicle. Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle and as a result Eugene Richard Tang, 24, of Pinetop, was arrested for felony criminal damage. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of McNeil St. regarding Daniel Anthony Busch, 57, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for obstructing a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct, $500 bond. He was arrested and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 23 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Adair Ln resulted in the arrest of Ryan William McClain, 27, of Vernon. McClain had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for obstructing a court order out of Show Low on an original charge of assault/domestic violence, $1500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 24 — Timothy Altaha, 54, of Pinetop, was arrest for shoplifting alcohol from the Safeway in Pinetop. He was cited and released.
