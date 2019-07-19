• July 7 — A traffic stop in the area of the 400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Gregory Isaac Ybarra, 27, of Phoenix, for DUI-slightest degree and DUI BrAC 0.8. Ybarra showed physical signs of alcohol consumption and investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was later cited and released.
• July 10 — A traffic stop in the area of the 2200 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in a K9 being utilized and alerting on the vehicle. Methamphetamine to include numerous items of drug paraphernalia was discovered in the vehicle. Adam Blue Colgan, 38, of Whiteriver, was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cristal Gail Roberson, 40, of Lakeside, was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniel Lyle Moody, 32, of McNary, was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest out of Snowflake on an open container of alcohol charge, $950 bond. All were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 13 — A traffic stop in the area of Jackson Ln/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Gail Artiaga, 35, of Lakeside. Artiaga had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Maricopa for failing to appear on a fraud charge, $629 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 14 — Officers responded to Woodland Lake Park regarding an intoxicated male asleep on a park bench and a handgun underneath him on the ground. Fernando Lee, 38, of Whiteriver, was arrested for two outstanding warrants. One out of Pinetop for failing to appear on felony charges of burglary second degree, possess/use marijuana and possess/use drug paraphernalia, $10,000 bond. The second is out of Pinetop for failing to appear on an original charge of driving suspended, 2,029 bond. He was also charged with felony disorderly conduct/deadly weapon. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
