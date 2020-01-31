• Jan. 20 — A vehicle was stopped for speed, 59mph in a 35mph zone in the area of SR260/Summer Haven Lane. Bethany Hope Parra, 24, of Tucson, was arrested for criminal speed. She was cited and released.
• Jan. 23 — An officer made contact with an intoxicated male in the area of SR260/Lockwood Dr. Donovan John Altaha, 31, of Whiteriver, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Show Low for failing to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass, $500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers investigating a hit and run accident in the area of SR260/Yaeger Ln, lead to the arrest of Haley Briann Eberhart, 26, of Lakeside. Eberhart and vehicle were located at a residence in the 1200 block of Encanto Dr. She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing a governmental operation. She was later cited and released.
• Jan. 24 — Officers responded to the 300 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an individual drinking from a bottle of vodka in public. Mario Marcus Williams, 35, was arrested for consuming alcohol in public. He was later cited and released.
• Jan. 27 — Officers responded to a disturbance regarding two individuals arguing at the Little Pines Motel in Pinetop. Stephen J Halmstad, 33, of Pinetop, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Also arrested for disorderly conduct was Debbie Angela Aguilar, 53, of Pinetop. Aguilar was additionally charged with possession of a prescription drugs. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 28 — Officers responded to Los Corrales in Pinetop after two females left the business without paying. A description of the vehicle was given; officers later stopped the vehicle in the area of SR 260/ Pine View Lane. Betina Nicole Smith, 29, of Show Low, was arrested for theft of services and driving on a suspended license. She was cited and released. Farrah Nilynn Armstrong, 30, of Whiteriver was identified as the other female involved. She will be summons for theft of services.
— Officers had contact with an intoxicated male and 14-year-old in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd. Anthony Lee Attakai, 20, was arrested for underage consumption and underage with liquor in body. The 14-year-old was referred to juvenile courts for possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.