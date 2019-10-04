• Sept. 24 — A traffic stop in the area of Porter Mountain Road/Mountain View Way for speed, 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, resulted in the arrest of Tiffany M. Martinez, 37, of Pinetop. She was cited and released on a criminal speed charge.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of east Poplar Drive regarding a domestic violence incident between boyfriend and girlfriend. Laura Belle Limbrick, 32, of Lakeside, and Ahmad Ismal Tawil, 30, of Pinetop, were arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of east Poplar Drive regarding a domestic violence incident between boyfriend and girlfriend. Rick Blythe, 64, of Pinetop, was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 26 — A traffic stop for speed in the area of SR260/World Mark Drive resulted in the arrest of Sherry Reidhead, 50, of Lakeside. Reidhead had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of St. Johns for failing to appear on traffic related charges, $500 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 29 — Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel in Pinetop regarding a domestic disturbance between boyfriend and girlfriend. Jimmy Roger Brownfeather Jr., 25, of Whiteriver, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the U.S. Marshals Office for probation violation on charges of drug possession, no bond. He was also found to be in possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 30 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Apache Cove resulted in the arrest of John Molloy, 40, of Lakeside, after marijuana and an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle. He was later cited and released.
