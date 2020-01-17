• Jan. 2 — A traffic stop in the 1800 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Cullen Omer Kemp, 38, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Maricopa County for failing to appear on a traffic offense charges, $150 bond. In addition he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when a pipe was found in his possession. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 3 — Officers had contact with Nathan Everett Clarkson, 29, of Whiteriver, in the 2200 block of west White Mountain Blvd. Clarkson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop for obstructing a court order on an original charge of DUI, $1,933.00 bond. He was arrested and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 6 — A suspicious vehicle in the 5800 block of east Show Low Lake Rd with an occupant of the vehicle Ramon Muniz Jr., 25, of Lakeside, was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia,$750 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 10 — A domestic violence dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend occurred in a vehicle as it traveled east in the 100 block of west White Mountain Blvd. After circumstances escalated and an assault occurred Todd Edward Phillips, 57, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd concerning an intoxicated female consuming alcohol and bothering customers. Amber Dawn Antonio, 34, of Lakeside, was arrested for public nuisance and consuming alcohol in public. She was later cited and released.
