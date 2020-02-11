• Jan. 29 — A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Knottingham Ln for speed, resulted in the arrest of Nathan R Nez, 31, who was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
• Feb. 1 — A verbal altercation between boyfriend and girlfriend escalated in to an assault while the couple traveled in a vehicle in the area of SR 260/Jackson LN. Jacob Jason Cooley, 41, of Vernon, was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct.
— Officer responded to business in the 600 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. 37 yr old Vernon Kaye Begay of Keams Canyon was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
— Officers responded to a theft of tools, committed by an employee at a business in the 600 block of east White Mountain Blvd. Frank Allen Caddell, 37, of Surprise, was arrested for felony theft. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 2 — Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Levon Kit Cody, 56, of Show Low, was arrested for having two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Show Low, for failing to appear on criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges, $3000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 3 — Officers responded to Blue Ridge High School regarding a fight between two students. Alyssa Rose Kimbrell, 19, of Lakeside, was arrested for two counts of assault. She was cited and released.
• Feb. 6 — Officers responded to a theft, committed by an employee at a business in the 600 block of East White Mountain Blvd.Clayton Carpenter Rowe, 19, was arrested for theft. He cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.