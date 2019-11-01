• Oct. 22 — Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of west White Mountain Blvd. Nicodemus Solomon Orien Scott, 18, of Kingman, had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest out of Apache County Superior Court for failing to appear on marijuana charges, $5,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 24 — A traffic stop in the area of Lockwood Dr/SR 260 lead to the arrest of Yancy Steve Cantu, 52, of Snowflake. Cantu’s driver’s license was revoked and he showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was charged with felony aggravated DUI and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to the Burger King in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated male refusing to leave. Robert Paul Palmer Jr., 41, was arrested for public nuisance. He was and later cited and released.
• Oct. 26 — Officers had contact with an intoxicated female causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar and Grill in Pinetop. Joelle Faye Walker, 34, of Whiteriver, became combative and assaulted an officer. She was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Oct. 27 — A traffic stop in the 1500 block of west White Mountain Blvd lead to the arrest of Jessie Lee Schilber, 18, of Lakeside. Schilber showed physical signs of alcohol consumption. Investigation (SFST) revealed signs of impairment. He was cited for DUI slightest degree. A search warrant was obtained and blood evidence was taken, additional charges could follow pending results. He was cited and released.
• Oct. 28 — A traffic stop in the area of Porter Mountain RD/SR 260 lead to the arrest of Lawrence Robert Smith, 37, of Show Low, and was charged with driving with license suspended. He was cited and released.
• Oct. 29 — A traffic stop in the 300 block of east White Mountain Blvd lead to the arrest of Johnny Bitsui, 56, of Whiteriver, who had an outstanding warrant out of Holbrook for failing to appear on assault charges, $1,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.