• July 18 — Two motorists exhibited acts of road rage against each other in the area of Lockwood Rd/SR 260. One vehicle tail gated another, blinking their headlights in an attempt to signal for the other motorist to get out of the way. The vehicle being tail gated slammed on their brakes and would not allow the other vehicle to pass. As one vehicle passed the other and continued side-by-side down the highway, occupants of both vehicles threw liquid drinks at each other. Both vehicles ended up at a business in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd where a verbal confrontation took place and escalated to an assault. Annlisia Laguna, 22, of Pinetop, will be summonsed for the charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Joseph Robert Stanley, 18 of Vernon, will be summonsed for the charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
— Officers responded to the area of Woodland Rd/SR 260 after reports of intoxicated juveniles stumbling into traffic. Three juveniles, a 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were arrested for under age with liquor in body. They were later turned over to guardians.
• July 20 — Contact was made withDalton Irwin Smiley, 31, of Pinetop, at a business in the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd. Dalton had an outstanding warrant for his arrests out of Pinetop for violation of a court order on an original charge of assault, $198 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Officers responded to domestic violence call at a residence in the 400 block of west Woodland Lake Rd. An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend escalated to an assault. 38 yr old Michael Edmond Jackson of Lakeside was arrested for assault/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 22 — In the area of Spruce Lane/Penrod Lane Robert Paul Palmer Jr, 41, of Whiteriver was arrested for two outstanding warrants, $500 bond. The first was out of Pinetop for failing to appear on original charges of shoplifting and criminal damage. The second was also out of Pinetop for failing to appear on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
